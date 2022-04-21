From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Governor of Anambra State and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Mr Peter Obi has lamented the deplorable condition of the Nigerian economy and the high level of insecurity in Nigeria.

He has therefore promised to make Nigeria great again for four years if given the opportunity to govern the country.

Obi made these known at the headquarters of Abia PDP in Umuahia, on Thursday when he visited Abia State to seek the support of Abia delegates for his presidential aspiration.

Obi, who listed his plans for Nigeria, if elected as president, said he is in the race to reset Nigeria for the upliftment of the citizens.

He promised that in just four years, Nigeria would achieve an enviable height in all fields, if he wins the Presidency of the nation and make Nigeria a producer, not just a consumer of products.

Obi, who frowned at the gross mismanagement of public resources by various administrations, promised to end the culture of money sharing, explaining that the wealth of the people would be deployed to work for the people.

He acknowledged that the only hurdle before him is the PDP presidential primary election after which he would defeat the candidates of other political parties.

He appealed for the support of Abia State delegates and those from other States on the day of primary polls.

He recalled his achievements as governor which he said, made Anambra one of the fastest moving economies in Africa and promised to replicate his performance in Anambra if he gets to Aso rock.

He further identified hunger and unemployment as the breeding grounds for criminality, adding that Nigeria’s export would increase under his leadership.

The Chairman of PDP in Abia, Hon Asiforo Okere described Obi as a fine material in whom. “Abia, Igboland and Nigeria are proud of.”

Okere informed Obi that Abia PDP delegates would take the right decision on the day of the primary polls.