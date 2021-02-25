Musician and songwriter, Oodera, who has written over 30 songs, has opened up on how his company, DeepWell Entertainment plans to discover hidden talents in the southeastern part of the country.

According to the record label’s CEO, who lists Bob Marley, Michael Jackson and Orits Wiliki as his influences, the immediate plan of DeepWell Entertainment is to expose hidden talents to OAPs and DJs in the eastern part of Nigeria so they can have a platform to flourish.

“That explains why we had a recent collaboration with On-Air-Personalities and Disc Jockeys to help promote such ‘hidden’ talents in the Southeast region of the country. At our last hangout for OAPs from different radio stations in Enugu and its environs, some music buffs and investors alike present complained about the accessibility of some local acts and their songs, and I told them that the hangout I first had with DJs and OAPs was an opportunity to bond with them, and also use the network to expose hidden talented musical acts in the southeast.”

Oodera, who hails from Nri in Anocha LGA of Anambra State, added that the long-term vision of DeepWell Entertainment is to make the southeast the entertainment hub of Nigeria.

“Many talents are scattered across the south-eastern part of the country, and one of the long term visions of DeepWell Entertainment is to constantly afford upcoming talents the opportunity to showcase their craft, and also make the region the biggest entertainment hub in the country,” he said.