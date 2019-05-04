While some colleagues of teen actress, Regina Daniels are against her decision to marry a 59-year- old man, Ned Nwoko, a few others like Tonto Dikeh and Yvonne Jegede are in full support of her, as long as she finds happiness in the relationship.

However, another actress who is ready to toe Daniels’ line is Sylvia Ukaatu. According to her, she will not hesitate to jump at any marriage proposal from a man far older than her as long as he’s rich and ready to make her happy and comfortable.

“I believe it’s her (Regina Daniel’s) choice. People should learn to mind their businesses. How many are peacefully married to their young husbands? How many are enjoying their marriages? Regina made her choice, so let’s leave her to enjoy it. I believe many who badmouth her would jump at such opportunity if they get it. Age is just a number; what matters is mutual understanding and support for each other.

Honestly, if I have such opportunity, I will grab it, as long as he takes good care of me and spoils me with goodies.

“If any old suitor comes for me now and he is as rich as Ned Nwoko, I will accept his marriage proposal without blinking. Who doesn’t like sugar? Poverty is a curse. So, I’d rather marry a man who would respect and adore me, regardless of his age,” she told Inside Nollywood.