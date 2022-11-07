Nollywood star Nwaoha Chioma Blessing has decried the proliferation of accounts in her name on social media.

In a statement made available, the actress aired her concern in a chat with our reporter on the set of her new movie; “Mirror of Truth” in Asaba, Delta State.

“It is scary when I run a search of my name on Facebook and Instagram and it returns a lot of fake pages, I just want the general public to know that I, Nwaoha Chioma Blessing will never ask you for money, recharge card or any favor online,” she said.

A quick search of the actress’s name on social media especially on Facebook returns over thirty pages and over seventy profiles. The same is applicable on Instagram where her original page, @chimoa_nwaoha has 1.1 million followers.

Fake pages of celebrities are a rampant trend on social media and these accounts sometimes get erroneously verified by the platforms, giving the scammers more validity in exploiting the name and popularity of the public figure in their selfish or criminal activities.

“If you receive any message soliciting for financial assistance or payment to enable “me” help you into the movie industry, it is fake and a scam. I have not and will never ask for help on social media,” the outspoken actress buttressed.