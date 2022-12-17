Ben Dunno, Warri

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has warned other political parties that engages in the harassment of his party supporters across the three (3) Senatorial districts to desist henceforth as he would not hesitate to invoke the full wrath of law on such offenders.

Handing down the warning while making his speech during his ward to ward campaign in Warri South Local Government area, yesterday, Omo-Agege, also Deputy Senate President (DSP), reiterated that further attempt to scare away APC supporters and voters on election day would be forcefully resisted by all lawful means.

In a statement signed by Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Council, Olorogun Ima Niboro, the party flag bearer stated that a major component of a free, fair and credible elections was when people are allowed to vote their preferred candidate out of freewill.

Omo Agege then urged his supporters to remain steadfast as he would personally ensures that they are no longer harassed or intimidated by any political parties ahead of 2023 polls.

According to him; “Nobody can scare you. Nobody can molest you. We are now prepared to engage all available legal means to fight back and on the election day, there will be adequate security for everyone. And by God’s grace, we shall win.”

Senator Omo-Agege said the era of “local strongmen,” running away with election materials is over. This is the BVAS age, he pointed out, and those planning to chase away APC voters shall be “firmly resisted.”

He promised to reactivate the Warri port, ensure the Warri City Stadium works again, revive the Warri industrial park, and attract the various companies that left Warri back to base. He also pledged to increase students bursaries, empower women, create job opportunities for the youths and provide adequate security in the State.

In his remarks, Delta APC chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, said Warri under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is the Keke capital of Nigeria, and is looking increasingly deserted. He therefore charged the people to express their anger by voting out Okowa and the PDP.

“Vote Okowa out. He is a traitor. Can’t you see that he has no Deltan of repute on his campaign trail? He is on his own,” Sobotie said.

APC political stalwarts in Warri, including Chief Ayiri Emami, Barr Omasan Agbajoh, Mario Onwume, Dr Michael Merogu, Emmanuel Ekpoto Ekpoto, among others, also urged the people to reject Governor Okowa and PDP outright.

Dr. Merogu, House of Assembly candidate for Warri South Constituency 1, described Senator Omo-Agege as reliable and dependable, saying with him as governor, Warri will rise again, and called for support for his election and total rejection of Okowa and PDP.

House of Reps candidate, Ekpoto Ekpoto, said the PDP is angry because with Senator Omo-Agege as governor, Warri Port will work, Warri Stadium will work and the Warri industrial park will be reactivated. “They are angry and we have rejected them,” he said.

Also speaking, Barr Agbajoh, a former commissioner, said Governor Okowa has no respect for elders and called for greater women inclusion in the in-coming Omo-Agege government. She assured that the APC candidate will be accountable and committed to the development of Delta State.

APC chieftain, Chief Emami, who rang in a chorus and stole the show declared: “This is our town. We, Urhobo, Yoruba, Isoko, Itsekiri, Igala, Hausa, Igbo, Calabar people, everybody is here. One man said he will spoil this town for us. We refuse”.

“APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our in-law. It was by the force of in-laws that Delta State capital was taken to Asaba. This time, we have the in-law and we will use him well to develop Warri. I don’t support any PDP candidate and any of my followers should not support them otherwise, the ancestors will deal with you”.

“I told you then not to support Okowa but you did because of money, how is it now? We reject Okowa and PDP this time around”, he queried.

APC Chairman, Warri South, Mario Onwume, earlier on, said the people must take their destiny in their hands and stop the PDP at the polls.

“We want the light that Omo-Agege is shining in Delta Central to shine in Warri South local government area. We are convinced he will do better and we must work hard to secure victory. We reject Okowa and PDP,” he said.

Pic shows; Delta APC Governorship Candidate and Deputy Senate President (DSP) Senator Ovie Omo-Agege