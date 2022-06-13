Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has said he would never betray his conscience in fulfilling his campaign promises to the people, if re-elected in July 16 governorship election in the state.

He said the falsehood being peddled around by opposition parties that he would not fulfil his campaign promises, when re-elected, should be disregarded.

The governor said this during an engagement programme with members of Osun State Automobile Technician Association in Osogbo.

The governor, who specifically assured civil servants and retirees in the state of his commitment to their welfare, urged them not to fall into the antics of the opposition parties.

Oyetola said since beginning of his administration in the last three and half years, he had not renege in the payment of pension and salaries of workers.

He said the rumour by the opposition parties that he would stop the payment, when re-elected is a dirty politics taken too far.

The governor, who said he would still do more in his second term, urged the electorate not allow desperate politicians to deceive them.

“Since the beginning of our administration, we had spent N43 billion on payment of pension for retirees and we will not stop. Osun is also one of the few states in the country that had implemented the minimum wage and we had been consistent in the payment.

“Those who are spreading falsehood that I will stop paying attention to the welfare of workers and our senior citizen are not to be trusted because they have nothing to offer,” he said.

The governor further explain that, when re-elected he would consolidate on the achievements his administration had made in the last three and half years.

Oyetola said the giant stride of the government in the area of education, infrastructure, health, empowerment, rural development, among others would not stop. The governor, however, urged the electorate to get their permanent voters’ cards (PVC) to support him in the coming election Oyetola said he will not betray the trust of the people nor his conscience in service delivery in his second term in office.

He then urged members of the association to support his re-election, adding that he will continue to provide the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

Chairman of the association, Ajibola Akinola, commended the governor for the strides he had accomplished in infrastructure and amenities across the state. He, however, appealed to the governor to assist his members with more soft loans to boost their businesses.He also promised the association would support the governor’s re-election for the continuation of the good work in the state.

