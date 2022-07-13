From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has vowed not to suppress the wishes of the electorate nor undermine the electoral process even if he lost the 2023 gubernatorial poll.

The governor, who hosted his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe and members of the state executive council on Sallah homage at his Gudi country home warned them not to approach him to alter results of elections.

“We must try everything possible to win our elections because if somebody else wins and you want to come to me to change the election, I will not change it, even if it’s my election. If I lose my election and you want me to change and steal it, I will not steal it, I will give it to whoever wins. There’s nothing that I am looking for. I must face that and be honest with our people,” he said.

Sule also took a swipe at some of his critics, saying he has been patient long enough and that time is approaching when the All Progressives Congress (APC), will deploy its strength and resources to vanquish any opposition.

He said his administration would not be cajoled into taking rash decisions, stressing that it’s inconceivable for him to work according to somebody’s agenda.

Sule, however, called on his appointees to remain patient as his administration would only cross the bridge when it gets to the bridge.

He tasked them to do everything possible to ensure the APC wins the 2023 general election, as that would enable his administration achieve its development objectives.