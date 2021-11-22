From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has assured his aides that he will not compel any of them to do anything that will create pain for them or their families.

The governor also advised political appointees working with him to preserve their integrity in order not to become frequent visitors to anti-corruption agencies after leaving office.

Governor Ortom stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Tivlumun Nyitse as his new Chief of Staff, held at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi.

‘I will not compel you to do anything that will create pains for you or your family. If I tell you to do anything that you know is illegal, please, advise me that this is wrong,’ the governor stated.

Governor Ortom expressed the conviction that Dr Nyitse is adequately equipped for the task ahead of him, having a track record as a ‘seasoned journalist, media manager, local government caretaker chairman and administrator who rose to become Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.’

The governor congratulated the new Chief of Staff on his appointment opining that his experience in the political sphere would also provide him an added advantage to excel on his new task.

Responding, the Chief of Staff, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse, thanked the governor for finding him worthy to serve in his government even as he prayed God to give him the energy, wisdom and capacity to deliver on the charge given to him.

He assured of his unflinching loyalty and commitment to his principal as Chief of Staff, saying he has done it to others before and this time again, by the grace of God, he will not betray the confidence reposed in him.

