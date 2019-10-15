The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief David Lyon has assured the founding fathers of Bayelsa State that he would not disappoint them in running the affairs of the state if elected governor on November 16.

Lyon who spoke after he was presented with three documents at the end of a historical meeting with some founding fathers of the state at Monalisa Hotels, Yenagoa said all the developmental plans conceived by the founding fathers would be implemented to the letter.

“I want to assure you that all developmental plans envisaged by the founding fathers would be implemented to the letter. I would not disappoint the founding fathers that fought for the creation of Bayelsa State. Bayelsa is one united family and we would remain as one to develop this state.”

Senator John Kojo Brambiafa who spoke on behalf of the founding fathers present commended Lyon for the meeting and the developmental plans he has for the state.

He said the documents being presented were very crucial and important for someone that is ready to govern the state.

“We are presenting important documents to the governorship candidate of the APC, His Excellency, David Lyon. What we are presenting include the formal Memorandum for the creation of Bayelsa State; the blueprint for the development of Kolokuma/ Opokuma that would help you in your administration and a book written by one of the founding fathers which exhaustively x-rayed the problems of Bayelsa State since its inception. We want to proudly present this to you while wishing you all the best.”

Meanwhile, the APC leadership has appointed former governor and the Minister of State, Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva as the Director- General of the governorship campaign council.