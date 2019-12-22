Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari, has assured that no geopolitical zone would be neglected in the provision of infrastructure.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, stated this at a speech delivered on behalf of the president at the commissioning and handling over of erosion control works at Faruruwa Bridge, Takai Local Government Area, Kano State. The project was executed by the Ecological Fund Office.

A statement by the ministry said President Buhari described the bridge as holding the prospect of alleviate the plights of the people

“Having completed this project, the standard of living of the people in this community and environs would be improved and at the same time reduce hazard to lives and properties associated with erosion menace that had been experienced in recent times,” he said.

The project, is one of five ecological intervention jobs approved by President Buhari in 2018 to address the problems of flooding and erosion.

Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Dr. Habiba Lawal, represented by his Deputy Director, Nwachukwu Ugochi said “the commissioning and handling over of the project to the benefitting community is expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the host community to take over and exercise ownership over project, ensure its maintenance and sustainability.”

He warned that the resources which the Federal Government had committed to the project must not to waste.