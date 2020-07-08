Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has admonished politicians in the state to sheath their swords of discord in the interest of the overall development of the State.

Tambuwal, who was in company of his Zamfara state counterpart, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Mutawalle, his deputy, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and some cabinet members of the state, made the call Wednesday in Sokoto at the 3- day prayer session of the deceased National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir.

“We should surrender all our affairs to God. It is only HIM that is capable of taking care of the affairs of men. It is not proper for us to be having disagreements between us all the time, especially on the issue of politics.

“We should be circumspect. After electioneering campaigns, we should focus on working for the people. This is why I often say my administration in Sokoto state isn’t that of politics, but that of the people of the state.

“This is because the people have entrusted us with their lives and property. So, anything that concerns the government should be that which concerns the people and not politicians,” the governor stated.

He added that: “we should all know that we’re each other’s brothers in this state. The state is ours, so politics should not divide us.”

Tambuwal while calling on all citizens of the state to cultivate the culture of forgiveness, appealed that “it is imperative for us as Muslims to forgive the deceased for any wrong he may have done to any one of us.”