From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has restated his promise never to stop payment of regular and full salary to workers and pensioners if elected.

He recalled his commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners since he became governor, saying nothing would make him renege on the promise he made.

Speaking at an engagement with members of The Triangular Group of Pensioners on Sunday in Osogbo, Oyetola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, alleged that some people are spreading false information that he would stop payment of full salaries if reelected, saying “they are enemies of progress whose minds are not always with positive development.

He said his priority is to always see the state’s workforce happy and productive, insisting that the era of half salary is gone in the state.

Oyetola also assured the pensioners in the state that nothing would stop the payment of their monthly pension, assuring that their positive contributions to the development of the state would never be forgotten.

Oyetola also urged the state workers to continue to support his administration and shun those who always want to turn the labour force against the government.

He said, “payment of workers’ salaries, pensions and other emoluments remain the topmost priorities of my administration. And with God’s help, that will continue for as long as I remain the governor.

“I want to allay your fears over the insulnation that I will not continue with the regular payment of salaries and pensions, if reelected. Payments of workers has been a covenant I made with God and nothing will stop me from fulfilling the promises.”

In his remarks, Prince Rotimi Adelugba, the Chairman of the group, commended the governor for the regular and prompt payment of pension and gratuity to retirees in the state.

Adelugba said since the inception of Oyetola’s administration, pensioners in the state had been collecting full payment of their stipends as and at when due.

“We need to commend the governor for this gesture. As workers were been paid at the end of the month, we pensioners also receive ours immediately. Sometimes, we even receive our pension in full before the workers receive theirs,” he added.