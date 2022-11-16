From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has promised to open up rural communities if elected governor next year.

He said he would achieve this by constructing rural-urban inter-connectivity of roads that would enhance commerce and trade.

He stated this while touring the ABSIEC wards in Abiriba, in Ohafia L.G.A.

The APP governorship candidate assured the people of Abiriba that his government would enhance the movement of goods and services by opening up rural centres.

“My administration will focus on opening up the access roads in such a way that, for instance, farm produce and other goods and services can seamlessly be moved from Abiriba to Nkporo, Igbere to Abiriba, Abiriba to Ohafia and Ohafia to Arochukwu, in that order, for trading.”

The gubernatorial candidate and his team toured Amaogudu 1 and 2; Ameke 1 and 2 and Agborji political wards where they were received by a large crowd.

The campaign train included Prince Arua Arunsi, APP’s candidate for Ohafia/Arochukwu Federal Constituency; Emeka Adile, State Administrative Secretary of APP; Ojisi Iro Ogbaeja, State Chairman of OUK Movement; Chief Agu U. Agu (Oshimiri), and others.

The team also visited the palaces of the traditional rulers of the area.