From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Gyang Bere, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he will personally miss the late Chairman of the Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council, Captain Joseph Din, and not just his family, the government and people of Plateau State whom he loved so much and served with all his energy.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement disclosed that Buhari’s message was delivered by a strong delegation that represented him at the burial in Jos, yesterday.

According to him, Din, with whom he had served in the same unit in the army as a young officer would be missed as a friend and political ally.

In a letter to the widow, Mrs. Christiana Din, which was signed by him and read in Church by the leader of the delegation, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, Buhari said the late Captain Din “was a trusted and very reliable friend. He was a broad-minded patriot whose approach to national issues was most practical and worthy of emulation. He was equally a peace-loving man.

“I also commiserate with the Plateau State Government and the All Progressives Congress family in the state on the demise of the Chairman of the party’s Elders Advisory Council, believing that his wise counsel would be sorely missed, especially at this time.

“Since his retirement, my late friend has conducted himself very well in business and politics as a man of peace, contributing tremendously to the relative tranquility enjoyed in the Plateau.

“As I condole with you and members of the family, I urge you to take solace in the good works that the late captain left behind and remain strong and pray that Almighty God will repose his soul.”

The President’s delegation included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and Udeme Ekott.

Also commiserating with the bereaved family, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo described the late Captain Joseph Mangtup Din as a man who stood for justice, fairness and equity in all his dealings.

The Vice President said this at the funeral service for the late Capt. Din held at the COCIN Headquarters Church in Jos, Plateau State.

Prof Osinbajo recalled his fond memories of deceased, who he said was a very disciplined man who opposed and fought injustice in any form to the extent that he became familiar with legal jargons, though not a lawyer by training.

According to him, this action reinforced his belief in democracy and the rule of law which promoted the recourse to civil channels in resolving conflicts rather than people taking the laws into their hands.

He also said the deceased was very hardworking, industrious and generous as he built bridges across the nation, holding on to long relationships with friends of many years including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Simon Lalong in his remarks said the late elder statesman was a man of integrity who worked for the peace and political stability of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He said as the chairman of the APC Elders Committee in Plateau State, the late Capt. Din did a lot to ensure the victory of the party and also see to its performance in various fields. He said he would miss the invaluable counsel and wisdom which he offered freely.

