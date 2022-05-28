Nollywood actress, Eka Duke has done some crazy things for love.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Cross River State-born script interpreter, who is fondly called “Nollywood’s Naughty Princess” said, “I know that I am a very naughty girl; my boyfriend totally understands my kind of career and how naughty I could be. He knows that I have to be entertaining in any kind of way. I do a lot of dancing online and I feel it’s crazy sometimes. But they are all acting and he understands. I have done lots of crazy things for love. The one that still rings in my memory was the day I trekked alone in the midnight to go help an ex who was stranded on the road.”

When asked to pick her priority among sex, love and money, the Microbiology graduate didn’t waste time to choose money above the others. Hear her: “It’s money for sure. Love can come later. Money will not give me warmth at cold nights or on rainy days. The chase is real, trust me; every man appreciates a woman that can stand up for herself and not totally dependent on him. I appreciate love. But don’t get it twisted, it’s money all the way for me.”

Eka Duke, however, hinted Saturday Sun that she’d soon have surgery to enhance her looks. “I will definitely have liposuction done but that will be after child birth. For now, let me continue to maintain my body with exercise and dieting.”

