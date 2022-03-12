Give British actor, Sal Jobe any role; he’s ready to play it, and play it succinctly well.

According to the thespian cum model, you can count on him even if the role is that of a hero or villain. Hear him: “Before, I never wanted to play a villain, murderer or rapist etc. But now, I would pretty much cover any role; the more you can do, the better and the more opportunities that can come off the back of that. My dream is to play a Marvel character, either good or bad; it would be huge to do it in any capacity. So far, I have been on the same set with John Boyega, Ben Wishaw, Vincent Reagan and many others that I’ve had a great chance to learn from.”

On the difficulties he had faced in the industry, the Star Wars actor said, “I had the door closed in my face time and time again, and I missed out on many life-changing opportunities too. I was told I can’t do this and that, but I did it either way and proved people wrong.”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Jobe, however, advised aspiring actors to make the best of their careers and become celebrated. “Work hard and have a positive attitude, make connections and learn as much about the craft as possible. Don’t be afraid to take opportunities when they come. Also, don’t be afraid to start where you are, with what you have.”