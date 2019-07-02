Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, yesterday, assured that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will prioritise education in the state.

Hamzat, who was in company with the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Deputy Chief of Staff Gboyega Sanyanwo and other top civil servants, defied the early morning downpour to inspect schools in Maryland and Agege Areas of the state,

He said the governor promised to ensure there is a central standard for all the schools in the state.

While lamenting that the state of many schools are appalling, Hamzat promised that the current administration would consider education very important.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration is prioritising education as a sector and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this.

“The environment we want the children to learn is also important and that is the reason we are here is to see for ourselves some of the schools that are not in the right state. We are choosing the schools that are in bad shapes.

“This is to see what will be the strategy that will be used to repair them because our children will be going on holidays very soon. So that before they come back, what can we achieve in terms of rehabilitations and to understand the situation in majority of our schools.

“Basically, our children must be protected from the weather when they are in their classrooms. During the tour, we noticed that some of the doors, windows and other structural issues are affecting the school. Our plan is to ensure our children are comfortable while in school.

We also discovered that some of the classes have 45 pupils and we noticed that some of our classrooms are not in use. For instance, in this school (Maryland Nursery/Primary School), they have 32 classrooms but only 22 are in use. So, we need to do some repairs and reduce the density in the classrooms.”

The deputy governor also paid an unscheduled visit to the Ahmad Memorial Muslim Primary School, Oke-Koto, Agege, and promised to right the wrong in the educational sector.