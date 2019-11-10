Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed commitment of his administration to unite the people of Plateau State despite the ethnic and religious differences.

Lalong disclosed this on Sunday during the 2019 Unity Service (WUSAL Berom) held at Vwei (Maraban Jama’a) Open Arena, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Dung Musa Gyang said his administration has put in measures to end the security challenges in the state.

“We inherited alot of security challenges but this administration has put in place several measures to tackle the security problem which has brought about the current peace in the state.

“We encourage youths and women in the state to acquire skills acquisitions which will make them self employed. We have also empowered alot of Plateau people, particularly the youths to enable them channel their energy towards oroductive ventures rather than violence.”

Member representing Jos Sout/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Bagos expressed concern over the condition of Internally Displaced Persons in the state and vowed to collaborate with his colleagues at the National Assembly to come up with a legislation that will address the menace.

“We are happy with the relative peace in the state, but we still need to do more to make our people comfortable. I am working with my colleagues to ensure that government address the condition of IDPs in Plateau and we want to come up with a legislation to address these issues.”

Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon said that Federal and State Government has failed in addressing the plights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

“We still have displaced persons on Jos South, Barkin-Ladi Riyom and other parts of the state. We are sad that the IDPs were given quit notice recently to vacate the hall of Gen-sciences at Anguldi while their destroyed homes have not been rebuild.”

Hon. Mwadkwon said they will collaborate with the Government in the state and federal level to provide security and shelter for the people and empower them to earn a new means of livelihood.

The Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of Joint Traditional Council, Plateau State, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba said stringent measures would be taken against humanity trafficking in the state.

He caution youths who indulge into taking of substances to desist so that they con contribute meaningfully in the develompent of the society.