From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant, Mr Chris Agara, has promised to place the state on the world map through an all-inclusive, integrated production economy.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on the agricultural value chain held at Ikom at the weekend, Agara said he has developed a 5 point development as reconstruction agenda.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

At the town hall meeting attended by a cross-section of the political class, Agara, who is a close ally of Governor Ben Ayade, officially declared his intention to contest for the plum seat in the APC platform.

According to him, agriculture, tourism, social engineering, security/peace/unity as well as research and development would top his administration agenda if given the mandate to serve.

‘We all know that our dear state is heavily endowed with tremendous resources that can be life-changing. I have come to the scene to harvest these natural endowments and turn them into wealth machines for the good of all our people.

‘My conviction is that together we can create an all-inclusive and integrated production economy that will put our state on the world map.

‘I have developed a 5 point development and reconstruction agenda that will guide my activities once I have your approval to get into office as your next governor,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He revealed that he has used his contacts and connections to attract a mega agro-industrial processing zone to the state called Special Agro-Processing Zones, adding that these projects would help farmers eliminate post-harvest losses and get full value for their goods.

He said he has a covenant with the people of the state and has documented this so as to be held accountable, maintaining that the essence of the meeting is to engage our people, tell them what we want to do and how we want to do it.

Also speaking, Dr Peter Ojie, said the event is beyond a political rally and is aimed at lifting the people to the very limit they want.

He said Chief Agara has a carefully thought out programme that also serves as his covenant with the people.

On his part, the former APC Vice Chairman for the central senatorial district, Cletus Obun, advised the electorate not to vote for people who only come to them during elections.

Also speaking, the deputy state chairman of APC, Eka Williams, said Agara’s contribution to the party is noted and unprecedented, promising that the party would provide a level playing field as well as free and fair primary elections.