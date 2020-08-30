Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has pledged to repair Governor Godwin Obaseki’s damaged relations with Edo royal fathers.

He also promised to partner with Edo traditional rulers to secure the lives of the people, particularly in the rural areas.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the Chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, Prince John Mayaki, Ize-Iyamu further hailed the royal fathers for their rural vigilante efforts and pledged to support them if elected as governor.