From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara South senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Prof. Wale Sulaiman today recommended huge investment on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for effective and efficient healthcare system in the country.

Prof Sulaiman said this yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara state at the unveiling his ‘Kwara south 2023 restoration agenda.’

He added that effective healthcare system was dependent on synergy between the public and private sectors.

He said that “the problem with the healthcare system in the country has been unpredictable revenue strength.

“The way to unlock the healthcare system in our country is aggressive push if the healthcare system by insuring many Nigerians. We need to make sure that NHIS functions effectively at the national and state government levels.

“Another thing is regulation. We should be able to control quality and drive cost down.”

Prof Sulaiman hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its resolve to deploy bimodal voter’s accreditation system (BVAS) in transmitting 2023 election results.

He described BVAS as the magic bullet that would make votes count. The neuro-surgeon turned politician, added that the Electoral Act is a blessing to Nigerians.

Prof Sulaiman, who is ex-special adviser to Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq on health, hailed President Mohammadu Buhari for putting modalities in place to ensure free and fair 2023 elections.

Said he: “We should congratulate President Buhari for putting in place measures that will make our votes count in the 2023 elections. So I encourage everybody to come out and vote. The elections might not be wholly free and fair as we are still experimenting our democracy. But I think we are moving in the right direction. BVAS will be the magic bullet that will make people’s votes count. I urge our people to come out and protect their votes.”

He decried the underdevelopment of Kwara South region in the last 30 years.

“It is time we stopped our allowing political elites from using our people as mere ‘voters.’ I enjoin all men and women of the district to ‘ride the horse’ with us to a guaranteed destination of progress, genuine development, effective representation and restored hope and happiness of our people.”

On disunity in the district he said if his activities was critically looked in to, he has not discriminated against any section as such this will form his fulcrum when he is elected to bridge the gap disunity has caused.