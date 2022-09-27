The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has asked parents in the state not to give up on their delinquent children as help is on the way to turn their lives around.

He said when the APC administration comes on stream in Abia next year, he would rehabilitate all delinquent youths through a life-changing programme that would save them from going down the drain. Emenike, who spoke at a stakeholders meeting at Oboro Ikwuano, expressed sadness that after going through the rigours of parenting, they still lost their children to drugs, crimes and other delinquent behaviours.

He said with his rehabilitation programme, delinquent children would not only be freed from all vices that hold them down, but also be encouraged to realise their life ambitions.

The gubernatorial candidate said the rising number of delinquent Abia youths was as a result of the environment created by bad governance in the state.

He, however, assured parents with delinquent children that he would assist them reclaim bad children and turn them around to become very useful.

“Parents should be patient with their children who misbehave because the Abia environment makes it possible for youths to plunge into anti-social behaviours,” he said..

Emenike regretted that since the inception of the present democratic dispensation successive administrations in Abia have failed to come up with any agenda for youth development.