Dalyboy Belgason has promised to release two films after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shedding more lights on his latest works, the filmmaker, who has a degree in Cinematography and Film/Video Production from Art Institute of New York City, explained: “I have two great movies on the ground, Deja Vu and The Devil’s Orchard. They both have good storylines and are directed by talented Saheed Apanpa, who is a great director to work with. Generally, our cast and crewmembers were picked based on their fitness for the project and ability to deliver the characters that we are looking for. We always want to bring something different to Nollywood, so our fans would easily relate to it.”

Belgason added: “This is a story that people could easily relate to. It is about things we face everyday and our past experiences. We are currently on pre-production. Because of the lockdown, we may not be able to determine the release dates now. So, we are waiting for the lockdown to be over to forge ahead.”