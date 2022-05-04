From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Engr Yakubu Mohammed has described Nigeria’s security system as outmoded and obsolete.

Mohammed said this to reporters in Awka, yesterday. He noted that it has affected the fight against insecurity in the country which, according to him, has been the bane of sustainable economic development.

He also noted that the security architecture would be prioritized with tools to make agile decisions with the response to nip crimes and criminals with the right tools and resources deployed to intelligence operations and counter-terrorism.

“The current outmoded hierarchical nature of command and decision communication of our security agencies will be evaluated and modified for operational efficiency fit for that purpose, ” he said.

He also explained that his approach to security of life and property must be rooted in the country’s economic ideology, adding that the country must place private property and wealth creation at the heart of government security policy.

Mohammed further lamented the state of the country’s economy promising to reengineer the system for optimal results as well as improving on the social and educational sector.

“We will bring an all government multileveled and stakeholder approach to education and we will divert government resources to quality primary education with an unequivocal commitment to a future that will transform Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that the socio-economic development of the country is far and above ethnic, religious or sectional interests insisting that the unity of the country remained paramount.