Akwa Ibom State Governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Udom Emmanuel, has given reasons why he is the best presidential aspirants and also the person that can turn around Nigeria’s dwindling economy.

At a dinner organised in his honour by past and present Speakers of the Akwa Ibom State Houses of Assembly, in Abuja, where they also endorsed his presidential ambition, the governor noted that his training at leading accounting firm and his achievements in the public sector equipped him with knowledge on how to fix Nigeria’s economy.

He said while the country’s economy is contracting and shrinking, the economy of Akwa Ibom is consistently expanding through his ingenuity of creating money in a cash strapped economy.

“While industries are relocating from Nigeria, Akwa Ibom has attracted not less than 22 new industries through creativity of ideas and innovations that have catapulted the state into the second best Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) destination, coming only after Lagos. While Nigeria is a net importer of foreign goods, Akwa Ibom is presently an exporter of quality products, like made in Nigeria syringes to overseas countries. We are even struggling to meet up with demands. While Nigeria as a country has been unable to manage an airline, Ibom Air is one of the best managed airlines in the country today.”

He said if he could achieve the massive developments in Akwa Ibom, at a sub-national level, where he did not control policies, he would be able to do more as president of the country.

“We are coming to rescue and restore the lost glory of this country,” he added.