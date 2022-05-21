From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former governor of Lagos State and National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he is the most qualified, competent and exposed to get the country out of its economic woes if elected president in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

He stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

Promising to replicate in Nigeria the developmental strides he put in Lagos State while he was governor of the state, Tinubu explained that when he took over as the governor of Lagos State, the Internally Generated Revenue of the state was N600m but he grew it to over N50 billion monthly.

He said the state was not socially and economically viable but today, it is now a megacity, adding that he would plough such ideas he used in building Lagos State into building the country.

The APC Presidential aspirant who was in Edo State to solicit his party’s delegates’ support ahead of the party’s primary, told the Oba that was in his palace to seek his endorsement and prayers for his presidential ambition.

“Your Royal Majesty, I am very competent when it comes to competence. My experience in various leadership capacities gives me an edge.

“When I became governor of Lagos State, the state was nothing to write home about, but as of today, Lagos is a megacity. When I became governor of the state, Lagos was generating internally N600m monthly, but as of today, Lagos is proud of generating N50bn monthly. These are all the things I put in place to make Lagos great,” he added.

He said he worked very hard and supported Buhari to become president of Nigeria in 2015 and solicited all and sundry support for his ambition.

In his remark, former governor of Edo State and ex-National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said Tunubu is a trusted and dependable man, adding that he will not betray the trust entrusted to him.

Responding, the Benin monarch, said the Benin throne is non-partisan but just interested in who becomes president of the country hence the throne prays for good leadership.

The Oba while emphasising that the palace is praying for good leadership in the country, said: “We are praying for you. And if you are eventually given the ticket and become president of the country, do the things that will make you sit at the right hand of God. And do not forget those of us that pray for you”.

He advised politicians to focus on a manifesto that is achievable and workable rather than listing those they cannot achieve.

He also advised him to remember the traditional institution if he eventually becomes the president of the country.

The APC Presidential aspirant later met with the leadership and delegates of the party in the state.