Tony, Port Harcourt

Newly posted Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has said no police personnel, under his watch, will abuse the rights of Rivers residents, particularly in the time of coronavirus lockdown.

Mukan said this yesterday, in his maiden media briefing at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, where he declared zero tolerance for corruption.

He vowed to address complaints of corrupt practices and other infractions against police personnel, assuring that culpable officers and men would be prosecuted.

The police commissioner, who succeeded Mustapha Dandaura, said he had given the area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs) marching order to monitor the activities of the personnel during the period of COVID-19 restriction orders.

He said: “The enforcement of extant laws usually comes with a measure of discomfort and inconveniences which most times, is not intended.

“In the light of the above, I am going to ensure innocent persons are not detained unlawfully and unjustifiably denied their liberties.

“To this end, all area commanders, DPOs/HODs are hereby given marching order to closely monitor the activities of their personnel, especially while enforcing compliance on the restriction orders to sustain the spread of coronavirus ravaging the entire globe,” he said.

The police boss said there would be constructive engagement and community partnership in line with the policy of the present police dispensation under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mukan disclosed that he was in Rivers to fight crime and criminality with diligence, assuring that he would run an open-door policy.