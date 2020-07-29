The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party( ZLP), Bishop Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena has said his government would resuscitate the moribund Edo Line Transport Service to create employment for the citizens of the state.

He disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Benin City over what he intended to do if elected the governor of the state.

Amiemenoghena said Edo Line Transport Service when resuscitated, will take a lot of youths off the streets and make them gainfully employed.

He said unemployment and poverty stare the people in their faces and that no government has been able to put measures in place to curtail them, adding that his government has the antidote to them.

“The reason why we still have these problems with us is because you cannot give what you do not have. We do not have the leader that has the mental capacity to function and I believe when I am voted the governor of the state, I will ensure that life becomes better for the citizens of the state.

“Look at all our industries today, they are all closed down. All these are enough to create direct and indirect jobs and nobody seemed to be talking about that. Look at Ehor Juice factory and Ewu Flour Mill, these are capable of creating jobs for the people of the state”, he said.

The ZLP governorship candidate said the era of running to Abuja or over depending on federal allocations to run the state is over, noting that the state can look inwards and harness the available human and natural resources to move it to a greater height.

He called on the people of the state to wake up and do the needful with their voter cards on election day by casting their votes for the candidate of ZLP for a better and prosperous Edo State.