Former Senate president and PDP aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, promised to fix the socio-economic and political challenges through restoration of nationhood and conscience to the country.

He made the promise when he visited Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday.

He later addressed national delegates drawn from all the six states in the South West at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Oke-Oyinbo, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said: “When we talk about Nigeria, it is a country in search of nationhood and conscience. Looking at my antecedents as a lawyer, former senate president and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, I know the problems of Nigeria and what the solutions should be. I have worked in the three arms of government. This is why I intend to lead the search for the nationhood and conscience. These are what will distinguish me from other presidential aspirants.”

He recalled the time he was Senate president and how he was able to stem the tide of storm that rocked the senate before he became the number three person in the country.