From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar has restated his plans to restructure Nigeria, if elected as the county’s next president.

Atiku stated this in Umuahia, Abia State when he visited to seek the support of Abia State delegates for the PDP presidential primary elections.

He promised to unify and restructure the country as well as return the country to the path of security.

This is even as he promised to re-set Nigeria’s education sector to cub the incessant strikes that is threatening to cripple education in the country.

Atiku who described himself as a believer in the development of the South East geopolitical zone, said if he becomes president, the zone will be given attention.

He stated that his decision to pick Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019 presidential election underscored his love for Ndigbo.

Atiku who thanked Abia delegates for the support given to him in the 2018 primary elections, pleaded with them to re-enact their support for him, despite the fact that Igbo aspirants are presently in the race.

“You delegates are in a unique situation because your son is running, but I plead with you to vote for me during the primary.”

Atiku warned the PDP to avoid losing the presidential election in 2023, as such would affect the party and impoverish Nigerians the more.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier while receiving Atiku, called for an end to Nigeria’s present insecurity situation.

Ikpeazu, who expressed dismay with the continued rise in insecurity, regretted that ” Nigeria has drifted down the valley but I still believe that we can rescue the country.”

He thanked the Vice President for his pro-democracy ideology.

The Director General of Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation, Chief Raymond Dokpesi described Atiku as the best candidate PDP could present, in order to win the 2023 presidency.

Chairman of Abia State chapter of PDP, Chief Asiforo Okere said the delegates of the party would vote for their preferred candidate according to their conscience on the day of primary polls.

Asiforo futher described PDP as the best choice for Nigerians in 2023.

Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji, PDP party executives and pro-Atiku support groups attended the event.