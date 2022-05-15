From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, yesterday, promised to restructure the country if elected president.

Saraki, who made the promise in Benin when he met with the Edo State delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party to canvass for their votes ahead of the party’s primary, stated that President Buhari fought for years to remove him as Senate president for fighting for the integrity of the National Assembly.

“For four years I was the Senate president, nothing the presidency didn’t do to remove me as Senate President but I survived because I stood for the integrity of the National Assembly, Nigeria and what is right. I survived because I am a team player and I was on the side of the people.

He said Nigerians needs a courageous and experienced person who knows the issues, what to do and what is required to fix the country for the better.

“It is important that we have a courageous leader to take important decisions, we need a strong leader that can restructure and unify the country. I am the bridge between the North and South and I will unify the country.” he added.

The former governor of Kwara State told the delegates that 2023 is a defining moment for Nigeria, and they could not afford to vote for just anybody as President, adding that they need somebody who can rescue the country from becoming a failed country.

