From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A former Nigerian Vice President and presidential aspirant in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restructure the country and resolve all the disputes between striking Nigerian university lecturers and the Federal Government.

Atiku, who made the promise while addressing PDP delegates at Transcorp Hotel in Calabar on Saturday, said he would collaborate with the National Assembly to restructure the country

Explaining how the restructuring, the former VP said: “It means I will reduce the size of this country and give more power to states, local governments and the regions. I will not only give power to states but more resources to take care of their needs.”

“I will secure this country. I will restructure the nation’s security architecture to stem the tide of insecurity troubling the nation in recent times.

“As long as there is insecurity, you cannot do anything. The nation was basking in peace and prosperity in 1999 when power was being managed by the PDP until the APC took over power in 2015 and got the economy of the country destroyed making the nation the poverty headquarters of the world.”

On how to tackle the incessant strike in our university system, Atiku stated that his wealth of experience in the area of management of his private university would be brought to bear in resolving all contending issues that crippled the nation’s university system.

He bemoaned the situation where young people, who ought to stay in school, have remained perpetually at home due to the government’s inability to get the issues resolved.

“I will tackle the issues of our universities having their children remaining at home in the name of strike. I have one of the best universities in the country. In the last twenty years, we have not gone on strike for even an hour.”

He solicited votes from the delegates, saying ” if you don’t elect us the right candidate who can win the election for the PDP, history will judge you.