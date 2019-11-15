Oluchi Kalu, who emerged Miss Supranational Nigeria and first runner-up at this year’s Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP), would any moment from now jet out for the Miss Supranational International holding in the city of Silesia, Poland from November 18 to December 6, 2019.

In a chat with TS Weekend, Oluchi said she was excited and believes she has what it takes to bring the crown home to Nigeria. “I am very excited. It has been an exciting journey and I am looking forward to traveling to Silesia, Poland for this year’s edition of Miss Supranational where I will be flying Nigeria’s flag. I thank all those who supported me during BAIP 2019 and I assure them that I will make Nigeria proud. I will come back home with the crown, God willing,” she said.

Oluchi represented Abia State at BAIP 2019 and emerged first runners-up.