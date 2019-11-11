The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in Kogi State, Musa Wada, has promised to govern the state with fear of God if elected.

Wada, who stated this during a campaign rally at Kabba, said that fairness, justice and equity would be his guiding principle and not religion and tribalism.

He assured that each part of the state would be treated equally and fairly in the distribution of appointments and amenities.

He appealed to the people not to despair about the present sorry state of things in the state, assuring that their joy and happiness would be restored under his administration.

Wada also said that payment of salary and pensions would become regular under the PDP-led administration as from January 2020.

He said that the state was blessed with abundant solid mineral resources, arable land for agriculture and quality human power, saying that they would be harnessed to create prosperity for the people.

To this end, he promised to initiate discussions with foreign and local investors on how some of the solid mineral deposits could be developed to create jobs and wealth for the citizens.

Wada explained that the present widespread poverty and squalor in communities across the state was an embarrassment to well-meaning indigenes, promising to reverse the situation when elected.

He promised to embark on massive infrastructural development across the state, including developing the education sector from primary, secondary to tertiary level to give the state a better future.

He said his administration would also look into the possibility of upgrading the College of Agriculture to a full-fledged university.

He frowned at the deplorable state of Kabba township roads, and pledged to repair them alongside others in major towns in Okunland.