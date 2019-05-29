Jet Stanley Madu

IMO State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has restated his commitment to run an all-inclusive government.

Ihedioha assured that all sectors would be embraced in the effort to rebuild Imo.

He made the disclosure at Owerri, the state capital, during the programmes preceding his swearing in today.

The weeklong activities began with an interdenominational church service at Dan Anyiam Stadium and climaxed on Monday with an international arts exhibition.

The exhibition, held at Ahianjoku Conference Centre, had in attendance former Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim, Chief Cartoonist of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Albert Ohams and Nigerian-born German-based contemporary realist artist, Dr. ViVian Timothy.

Afterwards, Ihedioha led the train to Dan Anyiam Stadium, where a novelty football match between old Super Eagles and Nollywood stars was held in his honour. The events rounded off with a special worship and praise session tagged: Victory Night of Praise for Emeka Ihedioha.

The organisers, Rev. Adolphus and the Managing Director, City Links Hotels, Mr. Anoruo Ukachi said the programme was designed to commit Ihedioha’s administration into God’s hands and to usher in a new dawn in Imo State.

When Daily Sun visited Mbutu home of the former deputy speaker, yesterday, his village, Aronta, was like a ghost town, as virtually everyone was said to have relocated to the state capital in readiness for the inauguration today.