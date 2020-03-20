George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, yesterday, warned his aides to steer clear of corrupt practices as he would not spare them from being prosecuted if caught in the act.

Uzodinma stated this at the commencement of a three-day retreat for commissioners-designate and other aides in Owerri.

He said the retreat was organised to expose the political appointees to the task ahead of them and how to resolve those challenges to deliver dividends to the people.

“This government has zero tolerance for corruption and any of the appointee of this administration found to be corrupt will not only be sacked, but will be a candidate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Any of you who decides to indulge in corrupt practices will be handed over to the EFCC and this is regardless of my previous personal relationship with him or her.

“The essence of this retreat is to prepare members of the Imo team for the onerous task ahead in delivering the dividend of democracy to people of Imo because all eyes are on us to walk the talk. Our policy is hinged on the 3-Rs which is rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery and thus you must be committed to the stated objectives of this administration as apostles of the share prosperity. You must not be wanting in the discharge of your duty or you will be shown the exit door,” Uzodinma said.