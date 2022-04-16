From Gyang Bere, Jos

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has expressed confidence that he will secure the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to rescue Nigeria from total collapse in 2023.

He urged Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 and trust him with their mandate to rebuild and secure the country.

Wike disclosed this on Saturday in Jos while addressing delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, where he was overwhelmingly received by the people.

He expressed optimism that the PDP will win the presidency in the next election, saying that the APC has failed to tackle security and economic challenges.

Wike expressed readiness to tackle insecurity and poverty bedevilling the country if elected as president of Nigeria in 2023.

‘I am here in person to make myself available to the people of Plateau and Nigerians at large, I want everybody to know that I will run for the office of the president.

‘I came here today because there is a problem. And the problem is that Nigeria is dying and we must not allow Nigeria to die. We must rescue this country.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘I’m not running for running’s sake, I don’t want to be recognised as a presidential aspirant, I’m going to run, get the ticket and win the presidential seat, just please give me the ticket.’

He stated further: ‘There is time for everything, I want you to see me face to face, how do you vote for someone you have not seen, so many others are sending people, but I came myself because I respect every one of you.’

Wike lamented over incessant killings in Plateau and described the state as one of the worst with security challenges which has perished innocent by bandits.

‘The only project given to Plateau by the APC administration is the banditry, killings every day, this is a shame to the APC administration in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘The other day 30 people killed, another day 20 killed and just recently over 100 people killed, please just give me the presidential ticket and all those insecurity will be a thing of the past, please let no one come and deceived you,’ he stated.

Wike appealed to Plateau people to support his presidential bid as he has their interest at heart .

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon Chris Hassan, lauded Wike for his love and support for the PDP and Nigeria.

‘We want to specially appreciate you for the support you gave the party (PDP) during the recently concluded Jos North / Bassa bye election in which our party emerged victorious.’

He said that the party and the country need someone who would give it a redirection and change the reward system, adding that the state will support Wike to win the presidential ticket.

Hassan thanked the governor for standing by the state party when they needed him to reconcile the aggrieved party members.

He said Wike’s reconciliation has strengthened and made the party more united and stronger to reclaim power in the state and Nigeria in 2023.

Senator Representing Plateau North Sen Istifanus Gyang and Hon Beni Lar described the governor as a great fighter and capacity leader that the country needs to salvage the people from the challenges of insecurity.

They appeal to him to give women the opportunity to contribute and add value to the growth and development of the state and the country if elected president.

They lauded his capacity and doggedness in providing security and solid infrastructural development in Rivers State.