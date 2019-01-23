Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Worried by the continued perennial flooding and underdevelopment of Anambra North, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senatorial candidate for the zone, Prince Chinedu Emeka, has vowed to seek the creation of Riverine Area Development Commission (RADC) in the National Assembly, if elected.

Emeka made the pledge yesterday, in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, while presenting his manifesto to Town Unions’ Presidents General from the communities in the seven local governments areas in Anambra North Zone.

He said a legislative action for the establishment of riverine areas development commission, where issues like annual flooding, shore erosion and infrastructure damage, among others, have become a regular feature of riverine/coastal communities, would improve the quality of life of Nigerians in those areas.

Emeka, who is a doctorate degree holder in computer science, said he stepped out to contest the senatorial seat this time around because he was disappointed by the abysmal performances of the past and present senators who represented the zone, ever since the exit of Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, former Senate president. He noted that Anambra North zone is naturally endowed with fertile farm lands like Anambra East, Anambra West, Ayamelum, Oyi and Ogbaru local government areas, while Onitsha North and Onitsha South are housing the largest market in Africa, and wondered why industrialisation, agriculture and oil/gas have not been developed in the zone up till date.

Thanking the royal fathers and town union presidents from the zone for endorsing him for the coming election, Emeka said he would also train 1,000 youths in computer software engineering and other information communication technology (ICT)-related fields during his senatorial term, as part of his call to duty.

Responding, the President of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, Alex Onukwue and Traditional Ruler of Umueri Community, Igwe Ben Emeka, who chaired the occassion, commended Emeka for drawing a quality legislative agenda, and called on all the presidents-general of all the communities in Anambra North senatorial zone to go home and spread the good news about this agenda so that their subjects can key into it by voting massively for the former deputy governor.