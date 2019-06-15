Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe, has promised to serve the institution with due diligence and fear of God. He stated this in Nsukka yesterday during his inauguration as the 15th Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Igwe said that his administration will give staff and students the priority they deserve, ensure academic excellence, innovation and research, adding that the University Medical Center will be upgraded to a modern health facility.

“It is my vision to propel the UNN to a first- class university that is globally competitive in both education contents and pragmatic delivery of teaching, learning and research outcome,” he said. “I wish to state that the welfare of staff and students shall be given the priority it deserves during my tenure. We shall pay salaries and allowances promptly, handle promotions in all cadres expeditiously, support staff development, conference and workshop. The University Medical Center will be upgraded to a modern health facility with cutting-edge diagnostic facilities, automated processes, quick-service delivery procedure and institutional structure using the existing workforce.