The candidate of the Accord Party(AP) Mr Ebizimo Diriyai has said the party would surprise the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the election.

Diriyai who commended Bayelsans for supporting him said he has a mission to transform Bayelsa State.

He said his administration will cooperate with the Federal Government to establish the needed synergy to develop Bayelsa State.

His words: “Like I always say, any time I am asked this question, I have a mission and vision to transform Bayelsa. Most times, some politicians just do wonderful writeups and just read it out. It is beyond that, I have it already in me, so I will birth them when I come on board. “Bayelsans need total transformation and we will do that in every area. Talk of insecurity in the state, the issue is bordered on a lot of factors like unemployment, lack of power and poverty among others. I don’t always want to accept that Bayelsa is as bad as it is being painted. I always like to make references; I have travelled around and have seen incidences worst than what we have in Bayelsa and nobody talks about that.

“What we have are pockets of crime that can be handled. We will deploy technology to curb them all but in starting, we must create employment for the people; there’s this popular saying that an idle mind, is the devils workshop. Our people must be employed, either self employment, or through private or public organisations. We have to create an enabling environment to ensure companies come to the state.”