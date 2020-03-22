Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has promised to shock citizens with breathtaking achievements in his first year in office. The governor stated this, yesterday, after a church service in honour of Bishop Moses Chikwe, auxiliary bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Uzoagba in Ikeduru Local Government Area.

He said the administration had a well laid out manifesto that it would implement to accelerate the development of the state and bring prosperity to the people.

He appealed to the people not to judge him by the records of past leaders but rather with what he would achieve as governor. Uzodinma assured that his achievements would change the landscape of the state and make the people thank God that he was their governor.

“Within the next 12 months you will see a great difference. My government will shock you with breathtaking achievements that will change Imo for good. You will be happy that you elected me your governor and will know that my mandate is destined by God,” he said.

He enjoined the people to give his government the necessary support, saying he cannot succeed without the support of the church and people.

Making reference to the bible reading of the day to buttress his point, Uzodimma said what happened in Imo was like what happened during Samuel’s time in the Bible when those who came out first did not receive the anointing from Samuel until David was brought from the field and anointed king of Israel.

He also reassured of his government’s readiness to combat coronavirus saying “we have put everything in place to make sure Imo State is free from coronavirus so you don’t have anything to fear.”

Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Anthony Obinna, said he was happy with Governor Uzodimma’s assurance that there would be great achievements in 12 months.

“I looks like the governor knows that I will be retiring in 12 months so these expected achievements will be a befitting retirement gift for me,” Obinna said.

Meanwhile, President General of Imo General Assembly (IGA), Nnewi branch, in Anambra state, Chinedu Igwe, has urged Governor Uzodinma to endear himself to the masses through people-oriented policies and programmes.

Igwe, who spoke to Daily Sun, yesterday, asked Uzodinma to emulate ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, whom he said, came into power through the instrumentality of the judiciary and endeared himself to his people by building infrastructure and institutions that were of first class nature.

“Peter Obi’s predecessor, Chris Ngige, was relatively doing well before he was eased out of office through the court.

“Ngige actually opened the eyes of Anambra people when he built roads and provided other amenities, and the people were happy. Peter Obi came in with his novel ‘Anambra Integrated Development Strategy (ANIDS) and took governance of the state to the next level.

“It is this kind of positive change that Imo people at home and in diaspora expect from Governor Uzodinma, so that people could, at the end of his administration, be grateful and happy that he came on board,”Igwe said.

The IGA President commended Imo citizens for their maturity in not taking the law into their own hands when the Supreme Court removed Governor Emeka Ihedioha from office.

“I appeal to Imo people to sustain their calmness and patience, while they watch and pray for Governor Uzodinma with expectation. Opportunity has been given to him to write his name in marble,” he said.