Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has promised to constitute his cabinet soon.

He dropped the hint at a thanksgiving ceremony over the recent Supreme Court verdict which ended the suit filed by a former governorship aspirant, Mr Ndutimi Alaibe against his emergence as the governorship candidate of the party.

The governor who attributed his victory to God said the demonstration of love and support by Bayelsans was overwhelming and heartwarming.

With the conclusion of the court case, he said, he would now focus his attention on constituting the state executive council to drive the development of the state.

Diri seized the opportunity to once again appeal for support from Alaibe and other Bayelsans to develop Bayelsa State.

His words: “The only way this state can grow is when we free our minds from acrimony, hatred and covetousness.

“But let us realise that power only comes from God. Whatever it is that has angered anyone, let us sheathe the sword in the interest of the state. Let us shun hatred and embrace love. That is only when Bayelsa can move forward. This victory is not mine, It is for all Bayelsans who have been praying with us.”