Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has dropped the hint that the constitution of the State Executive Council is underway.

He had pleaded with Bayelsans upon assumption of office for a three month grace to put together a team of eminently qualified Bayelsans that would work with him to develop the state.

Diri spoke at a thanksgiving ceremony on the recent Supreme Court verdict which ended the suit filed by former governorship aspirant, Mr Ndutimi Alaibe against his emergence as the governorship candidate of the party.

The governor who says his victory at the Supreme Court is attributable to God and the prayers of Bayelsans said the demonstration of love and support by Bayelsans was overwhelming and heart warming.

According to him with the conclusion of the major court case he had, he now has his sight fixed on constituting the State Executive Council to drive the development of the state.

Diri seized the opportunity to once again appeal for support from Alaibe and other Bayelsans to develop Bayelsa State.

He said when his cabinet is set up, government will place premium on the development of trade, industry, investment and small and medium scale enterprises in order to empower the people and boost the local economy.

His words: “I never expected this kind of reception. As late as the time I arrived, people were still at the entrance into Bayelsa and up to the Government House gate. And the shocker I had was inside of this chapel. This victory is not mine. You are the owners of this victory.”

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Supreme Court Justices for their display of integrity. This judgement has shown to the whole world that indeed the apex court is the last hope for the common man.”

“There is so much for us as a state. As I keep saying, the only way this state can grow is when we free our minds from acrimony, hatred and covetousness.

“Bayelsa is still one state. But let us realise that power only comes from God. Whatever it is that has angered anyone, let us sheathe the sword in the interest of the state. Let us shun hatred and embrace love. That is only when Bayelsa can move forward. This victory is not mine. It is for all Bayelsans who have been praying with us.”