By Wilfred Eya and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim has said he would soon roll out activities to actualise his 2023 presidential ambition.

He stated this at his Abuja residence when members of Igbo Unity Forum, a socio-cultural organisation, led by former member, House of Representatives, Chief U.S.A Igwesi paid him a visit immediately after his interface with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Anyim anounced he would contest not because of the principle of zoning, even though he believes in it, but primarily because he is a Nigerian and qualified using every known parameter.

He said Nigeria needed a president with experience, capacity and humane disposition to provide leadership and unite the country as one indivisible united entity.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Anyim expressed joy and hope in the quality of members of the Igbo Unity Forum and urged them not to relent in their avowed determination to sensitise and enlighten the Igbo in that direction.

He reiterated his determination to serve the country in any capacity, stating that he had since given a thought to the presidential project, but that the group had energised it.

He said that the visit by the forum was not only timely, but auspicious, especially at a time the country was in dire need of an upright and tested person to steer its ship and provide leadership in all sectors of the nation’s economy.

He commended leader of the delegation, Chief U. S. A Igwesi, describing him as a man of few words and one not known for frivolities, recalling his days in the National Assembly.

In their remarks, the forum urged Ndigbo from the South East extraction aspiring for the presidential position in 2023 to come out and throw their hats into the ring.

They expressed worry that South East politicians were not showing enough interest to contest the plum job as was the case with their counterparts from the north, even when the zone was agitating that it was their turn produce President Buhari’s successor.

A member of the delegation and legal practitioner, Chief Ifeanyi Nwabueze, extolled the virtues of the former senate president, describing him as a child of destiny whose political antecedents have portrayed him as a tested and impeccable leader who cannot only be trusted, but a huge asset to the country.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lauded Anyim over his declaration for the race.

President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement, yesterday, said Anyim had demonstrated courage and clear political vision in his quest for the position.

While noting that power is not given but taken, Okwu said: “We are concerned that several Igbo politicians are still sitting on the fence waiting for someone to hand them over the seat of the president. Such a dream is dead on arrival and that is why we commend the former SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim for having the courage to step out when others are still peeping through their holes.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .