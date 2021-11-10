From Wilfred Eya, Abuja

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has suggested that he will soon roll out the drums to actualise his 2023 presidential ambition.

He made the remark at his Abuja residence when members of a socio-cultural organisation, the Igbo Unity Forum, led by a former member of the House of Representatives, Chief USA Igwesi, paid him a solidarity visit immediately after his meeting with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, assured that he will run for President in 2023 not because of the principle of zoning even though he believes in it, but primarily because he is qualified to contest, using every known parameter.

He observed that Nigeria needs a president with experience, capacity and a humane disposition to provide leadership and unite the country.

Anyim expressed joy and hope in the quality of the members of the Igbo Unity Forum and urged them not to relent in their determination to sensitise and enlighten the Igbo people in that direction.

He reiterated his determination to serve the country in any capacity, stating that he has long given thought to running for president and that the group has energised it.

Anyim said he will soon roll out the drums and observed that the visit by the Forum was auspicious.

He thanked the group made up of seasoned politicians, technocrats and business moguls for their visit and solidarity during and after his interface with EFCC, and commended the leader of the delegation, Chief Igwesi, describing him as a man of few words and one not known for frivolities, recalling his time in the National Assembly.

In their remarks, the Forum urged Igbos from the South East aspiring for the president in 2023 to come out and throw their hats into the ring.

The group expressed worry that southasterners are not showing enough interests to contest the plum job as is the case with their northerners, even with the zone region agitating that it is their turn to produce the next president

The Forum cautioned that the presidency cannot be served a la carte but requires continued engagement, lobbing and constant interfacing with other ethnic nationalities to achieve results.

The group described Ayim as a cerebral politician with rich political antecedents and credentials, having paid his dues in the political administration of the country when he was Senate President, Chairman of the 4th National Assembly and Secretary to the Federal Government.

In his vote of thanks, another member of the delegation and a legal practitioner, Chief Ifeanyi Nwabueze, extolled the virtues of the ex-Senate President, describing him as a child of destiny whose political antecedents have show him to be a tested and impeccable leader who cannot only be trusted but is a huge asset to the country.

