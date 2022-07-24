From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he would soon speak on recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said that it has become pertinent for him to speak.

Wike said that he would reveal to Nigerians all that has transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential candidate of the party.

He said: “On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”

The Rivers governor has remained silent since after the presidential primary election.