Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has threatened to wield “the big stick” against perpetrators of rape, domestic violence and child abuse in the state.

This is even as he added that his administration will support the police and the judiciary to ensure that the crime against humanity is brought to the barest minimum.

He gave the stern warning yesterday after the “Walk To Commit and Act” rally organised by Lagos State Government through the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT)

“Lagos state government through the ministry of Justice and other arms of the government, deem it fit that we need to have this walk to further confirm and to indicate our full support for advocacy around the talk of child abuse, the advocacy around rape, against women and girl, the talk around domestic violence, sexual violence and all other vices that are around abuse of children.

“Our government by this walk confirms that we are totally against it, we stand against everything about this issue and we are going to ensure that we have zero tolerance against it.

“It is a crime against humanity. When you are caught in the act of sexual violence, child abuse, domestic violence, you will be made to pay dearly for your crime. So, we are using this advocacy to warn and to tell people to desist because the full arm of law will be brought to bear on anybody or institution found wanting in any form.”

The governor said the state government was commemorating the day in line with United Nations declaration against gender-based violence

While describing rape, domestic violence and child abuse as crime against humanity, which must not be tolerated, Sanwo Olu disclosed that the state is working hard with its police command and all relevant agencies to bring the crime to zero point.

“It is about time we lived in a civil society and we need to end and ensure that people end the silence. Come forth if anything happens, speak up, and you can be rest assured that you’ll be protected and the government will take up your issue.

“For people that have been all shut out that don’t know who or how to go about it, we have phone numbers that you can call. You can call our 112 or you can call the toll free number which is 08137960048. You can also send your text to 6820.

“Be rest assured that somebody is on the other side, that will pick up your case and we’ll see to it that justice is served in anyway where we found anybody culpable.”he stated.