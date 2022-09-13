By Merit Ibe, Lagos

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised to stimulate the Nigerian economy by partnering with the private sector.

Presenting his economic master plan to the organised private sector at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), presidential economic agenda forum held today, Atiku noted that the country cannot overcome its economic challenges without significant reforms to restructure the economy and support the private sector to unleash its growth potential and play a key role in the economy.

“Our Economic growth and development agenda seeks primarily to stimulate the growth of the economy,” he stated.

His agenda, he stated, envisions an economy that has modern, dynamic and competitive, capable of taking its rightful place among the top 20 economies of the world.

He added that his administration anticipates growth from policies that seek to revitalise the real sector including agriculture, manufacturing and MSMEs.

“Rebuilding infrastructure and reducing infrastructure deficit will enhance the carrying capacity of the economy and unleash growth and wealth creation.

“We will elevate production for export to a top policy priority, longterm investment priority and promote export of manufacturing goods,” he said.

Promising to restore investor confidence, the PDP presidential candidate said there will be more clarity, coherence and consistency in policy, adding that nothing could be more threatening to investment flows than an environment that is full of policy flip flop.”