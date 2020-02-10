Louis Ibah

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) is demanding greater cooperation with foreign and local airlines in a bid to attract more patronage and grow profit for investors.

Susan Akporiaye, incoming president of NANTA, who made the appeal at a press conference in Lagos promised to improve Nigeria’s travel and tourism sector during her tenure.

She also promised to strengthen the database of members in order to improve the confidence of passengers and airlines deal with local travel agencies. She also pledged to rid the sector of charlatans and fraudulent persons.

“NANTA is seeking greater collaboration with airlines. We are not in a competition. What we want is a mutual relationship where we are working to complement one another to achieve the same goal

“Under my watch, my team will work hard to bridge and mend cracks, we will not encourage divisive tendencies nor empower cultship and unbridled cut throat competitions,” she said.

Akporiaye said the agency will improve the sector by selling the country’s culture, food, music and fashion at international trade exhibitions through its partnership with relevant government agencies.

Akporiaye stated that she will support and generate an all-inclusive NANTA aviation training school which will bear its trade mark of excellence, innovation, well guided international exposure and content.