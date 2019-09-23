Bakare, who was vice presidential candidate to Buhari in 2011 on the plat- form of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has been known for his no-nonsense stand when it comes to issues about Nigeria and politics.

In a video which was said to have been recorded in February 2018, but went viral in social media yesterday, the controversial pastor declared that he will be number 16 president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently number 15.